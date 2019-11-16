OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are on the lookout for a yellow Dodge Ram truck that a bicyclist says hit her and then drove off.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Friday night on Lake Michigan Drive and 48th Avenue in Allendale Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a 21-year-old Allendale resident was riding her bike westbound on Lake Michigan Drive at 48th Avenue. She attempted to cross 48th Avenue when she was hit by the truck. The bicyclist says she had a green light on her bike.

The truck was last seen turning westbound onto Lake Michigan Drive from 48th Avenue.

The bicyclist was treated for her injuries at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

