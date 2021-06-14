x
Crime

Big Rapids man stabbed, suspect in custody

A 35-year-old man was found after being stabbed in the upper chest area, police say.
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A man suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in the upper chest Monday afternoon.

Police say they responded around 1:14 p.m. in the 500 block of S State Street in Big Rapids. Officers located a 35-year-old man who had been stabbed in the upper chest and transported him to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

A 41-year-old woman at the scene was identified as the suspect, police say. She was taken into custody and remains at the Mecosta County Jail awaiting arraignment.

