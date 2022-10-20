Big Rapids Police asking for assistance after painted turtle sculpture stolen from business

Police say a painted turtle sculpture was taken outside of Artworks in Big Rapids early Saturday morning.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Business owners in downtown Big Rapids need your help tracking down a beloved piece of art that was stolen over the weekend.

The Big Rapids Police Department says a painted turtle sculpture was taken outside of Artworks in Big Rapids around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Police believe two people were involved in the theft.

Now, police are seeking information on the truck and its owner. Some surveillance photos show the vehicle that may have been involved, detectives said.

The owner of Kilwin's, Carlleen Rose, says she saw people sharing pictures of the missing turtle on Facebook and wanted to do something to help.

"There's all certain different things in our in communities that mean a lot of different things. And this turtle is very visible. In fact, the artwork gallery that's in there, it's called the Painted Turtle. And, and then we have the Batdorf gallery, of course, but it just is just a very well-loved piece."

Rose is now hoping people in nearby cities will keep their eyes peeled so they can help get their downtown piece of art back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Scott Paquette at 231-527-0005.

