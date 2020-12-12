Body found on GVSU Allendale campus

The body was found on the GVSU Allendale campus by a runner near the intermural athletic fields on Dec. 12.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Grand Valley State University Police Department and the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office are jointly investigating a suspicious death.

On the morning of Dec. 12, a body was found on the Grand Valley State University Allendale Campus by a runner near the intermural athletic fields, south of West Campus Drive. Police said there was no identification with the body.

Anyone with any information should contact the Grand Valley State University Police Department at 616-331-3255 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

