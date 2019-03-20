WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming woman charged with making a false report of child abduction is now heading to circuit court.

Sauny Rodriguez-Romero appeared in district court for a probable cause conference Wednesday afternoon.

Police said she falsely reported her 5-year-old daughter as being abducted by the girl's grandmother last month.

The girl was found in Maryland a few days later. The judge set a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. Rodriquez will be back in court next week to hear the evidence against her.

Police arrested Sauny Rodriguez-Romero Thursday, March 7 after the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office and Prosecutor Chris Becker authorized a two count felony warrant against her.

