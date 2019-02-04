GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 31-year-old man charged with his girlfriend's death had a history of abusive behavior toward his ex-girlfriends, according to court documents.

On March 31, Jamar Purdle shot his 35-year-old girlfriend, Mikeya Day on Hancock Street SE near Eastern Avenue, police say. Purdle drove Day to the hospital where she later died.

He has a history of violence toward women, court records show. In one case he's accused of urinating and spitting on a ex-girlfriend. Another ex-girlfriend said he had a 'huge temper.'

Purdle celebrated his 31st birthday Tuesday in the Kent County Jail. He was arraigned on four felony charges, including open murder. The judge denied bond. Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Gerry Faber said Purdle is also charged as a habitual offender.

Purdle has a lengthy criminal history that dates back to his childhood. Prior convictions include resisting and obstructing, possession of a firearm and larceny. In 2016, police called him a danger to the community due to his history of non-compliance. He was discharged from parole just six weeks ago.

In May of 2012, one of Purdle's ex-girlfriends was granted a personal protection order by Kent County Circuit Court Judge George Jay Quist. In her petition, the woman wrote that Purdle had threatened to kill her.

"He tells me I better watch my back," she wrote in the PPO request. "He has a huge temper and I am scared for my life."

More than three years later, another woman was granted a PPO against Purdle.

"He has beat me numerous times," the woman wrote in her request. "Punched me in the face while I was holding my child, he urinated and spit on me."

The woman, who made the request in August of 2015, said Purdle was stalking her and she was afraid for her life.

"Please help me, I don't want to die," she wrote.

Purdle's next court hearing is set for April 16.

► Emma Nicolas is a multimedia journalist. Have a news tip or question for Emma? Get in touch by email, Facebook or Twitter.

