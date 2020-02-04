KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police in Kentwood are investigating a suspected break-in at the Sam's Club located on 28th Street.
According to authorities, it happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
The glass on one of the store's front doors was broken, but police did not release many details on the investigation.
It's not clear if authorities have any suspects in custody -- or if anything was stolen.
This is a developing story, check back here for updates.
RELATED VIDEO:
MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Stay-at-home order leading to rise in thefts from cars in Muskegon, police say
- Walmart to begin temperature checks, provide masks and gloves for employees
- Tom Brady announces he is joining the Buccaneers
- Local restaurants feel the pinch after state orders them to stop dine-in service
- Cash reward for tips leading to man who stole from Kentwood church
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.