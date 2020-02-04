KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police in Kentwood are investigating a suspected break-in at the Sam's Club located on 28th Street.

According to authorities, it happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The glass on one of the store's front doors was broken, but police did not release many details on the investigation.

It's not clear if authorities have any suspects in custody -- or if anything was stolen.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.