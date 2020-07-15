1 person shot and killed outside Wealthy Street Market

The victim was a 23-year-old male from Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is dead after a shooting incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in the area of Wealthy street and Diamond Avenue.

Raul Alvarez, a spokesperson with GRPD, told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the suspect called police and identified himself as the shooter. The suspect is currently being taken into custody and EMS is on scene.

The only victim in the shooting is the deceased man. GRPD has yet to release any more information.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

