KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Deputies from the Kalamazoo Sheriff's Department arrested a man after he robbed a liquor store near Western Michigan University's campus on Thursday.

He demanded money from the cashiers at Bronco Liquor with a gun around 1 p.m. There are no reported injuries.

Deputies recovered the stolen money after they arrested him down the street on S. Drake Road. The charges the man will be facing are still pending.

Authorities are still investigating this incident, and they are asking anyone with information to call their department at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

