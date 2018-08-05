GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - One of two brothers accused of robbing a Huntington Bank branch last fall will be back in a Grand Rapids courtroom in two weeks to hear evidence against him.

Dominike Darnell Sterling, 26, is charged with bank robbery for the Oct. 2017 heist at a Huntington branch on 44th Street SE east of Kalamazoo Avenue.

A judge on Tuesday postponed a preliminary hearing to give Sterling’s attorney and the prosecution more time to prepare. Sterling will be back in court May 23. He is being held in the Kent County Jail on a $275,000 bond.

Also charged is his older brother, 28-year-old Michael Cornelius Sterling Jr. He is being held at a federal prison in northern Pennsylvania for a probation violation. He'll be brought to Grand Rapids after he is released from the medium-security prison in July.

Michael Sterling was locked up in November after a federal judge determined he violated conditions of probation stemming from an armed robbery conviction that put him behind bars for several years.

The March 5, 2009 robbery took place at J&R Market, 2900 South Division Avenue south of 28th Street. Investigators say Sterling and several co-defendants entered the market about 10 p.m. wearing masks and carrying guns. They took cash, alcohol and cigarettes.

A federal judge sentenced Sterling in Feb. 2010 to prison followed by probation and supervised release.

He was released from federal prison last year and came back to Grand Rapids. He was cited for numerous probation violations last fall, including failure to attend mental health appointments.

Two days before the Oct. 25 bank robbery, Sterling left his court-approved residential center without permission. He later admitted to leaving the facility on Oct. 23, saying he "basically gave up on himself and on compliance with supervised release,’’ court records show.

His younger brother, Dominike, also has a criminal past that includes a 2009 conviction for armed robbery that sent him to state prison. He was released on parole in November of 2015.

If convicted of bank robbery, the brothers face up to life in prison.

