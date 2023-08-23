Burglars ram minivan into convenience store, steal vape pens

The store's owner says he goes through a lot of effort to keep it clean so seeing it destroyed was heartbreaking.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Multiple suspects were caught on surveillance video using a minivan to break into a convenience store.

The incident happened Tuesday morning at Miti Mini Superette in southeast Grand Rapids.

Surveillance video at the business captured several suspects trying to smash the front glass using a bolt cutter and when that failed, they reverse into the front door with the minivan.

Once inside, and undeterred by the burglar alarm, they use the bolt cutters to get behind the counter where owner Parminder Multani says they stole some cash and a lot of vape pens.

Multani says his store is a family store. He cares about the safety of his customers and staff.

He goes through a lot of effort to keep it clean too, so seeing it destroyed was heartbreaking.

"You want to cry, you know, when you see your store. It's like a baby. You spend all the money and time here. It's like a 24 hour job here. When you see everything broken... you just want to cry. That's what happened to me," said owner, Parminder Multani.

He adds he thinks between the damages and items stolen, the loss is around $10,000.

Insurance will pay some, but he'll have to pay out of pocket regardless.

A spokesperson with the Grand Rapids Police Department says this break-in is potentially tied to similar incidents in various jurisdictions throughout the metro area and right now police are actively pursuing leads.

