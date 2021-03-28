Bushnell Elementary closed Monday due to break in and vandalism

Bushnell will be closed on Monday, March 29 due to a break in at the school which included acts of vandalism.

Bushnell Elementary will be closed on Monday, March 29 due to a break in at the school which included acts of vandalism.

Clean up began on Saturday and will continue at least through Monday.

Lowell Area Schools has worked with Lowell Police in the investigation and authorities have identified those involved and they will be held accountable for their actions. The building is now safe and secure.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.