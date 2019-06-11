STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police on Tuesday, Nov. 5 said business was raided after officers learned marijuana was being sold there illegally.

Detective received information that the business in the 400 block of Fawn River Road Sturgis was selling marijuana, marijuana plants, and marijuana edibles from inside without a license.

Police said some of the people buying the products were under 21 and included high school students.

Over the past several months the "Southwest Enforcement Team" was able to obtain a warrant.

One man was arrested for an outstanding warrant and he was lodged at the Branch County jail. A second man was arrested for possession of methamphetamines and taken to St. Joseph County jail.

Police reminded the public that while marijuana is now legal in Michigan business regulations and laws were not followed in this case.

More about marijuana:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.