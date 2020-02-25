CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A Calhoun Community High School student was arrested Monday for bringing a loaded semi-automatic handgun to the school.

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department found the .380 caliber gun in the 19-year-old's car around 2:40 p.m., according to their press release.

The student, who was not identified by authorities, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and a violation of the weapon-free school zone statute. He is also not a valid concealed pistol license holder.

Authorities do not believe there was ever a threat to the school, as it was already dismissed for the day.

