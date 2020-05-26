California man sentenced for threatening to injure West Michigan woman on Facebook

Lara Lopez also made additional threatening social media postings as relevant conduct to the charge offence.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge accounted Tuesday that 34-year-old Juan Lara-Lopez of South Gate, California was sentenced to 30 months of confinement for making an interstate threat on Facebook to injure a West Michigan woman.

Lara-Lopez also received three years of supervised release to follow his release. Lara-Lopez admitted to posting the threat on Facebook during his plea hearing.

According to the Department of Justice, the Facebook post said, in Spanish, “I am paying 3 thousand dollars to whomever can give me the exact address where this whore [victim] is and… I will go after her…”

Lara Lopez also made additional threatening social media postings as relevant conduct to the charge offence.

“These Facebook postings were designed to intimidate and terrorize the victim,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge said. “Our efforts today recognize that no one deserves online harassment with threats to injure, torture, and kill.”

Lara-Lopez was sentenced above the Guideline confinement range because the threats were designated to scare the victim, they were made repeatedly over an extended period, and they were leaked beyond the victim to threaten others in the community.

“HSI works closely with state and local law enforcement to investigate threats to harm or injure wherever those threats originate,” said Homeland Security Investigations SAC Vance Callender. “In this case, the targeted individual was a woman in West Michigan, but we remain committed to safeguarding the rights of all those targeted by online harassment and threats.”

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE: