GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cameron Rich, 25, said he was mugged on his walk home after a night out on New Year's Eve. He said it happened on the west side of Grand Rapids on Stocking Avenue NW near 4th Street NW.

Now, he and his mom are looking for the person who stole his wallet and attacked him.

"He was a 6-foot-4 black man around 200 pounds, he had on red, white and blue oversized Nikes, a blue jacket and a green hoodie with either green or black pants on," Rich said.

His mom, Nancy Kooienga said this situation is her nightmare.

"My kids [are] my world...you don't expect your kid to call you at 2:30 in the morning to say they were just mugged," Kooienga said.

She is now worried about the safety of Grand Rapids.

"My son had this whole thing happen and people were driving by and they totally ignored [it]. If you're in the neighborhood, why wouldn't you stop to take care of another neighbor?" she said.

Rich said he was about to call an Uber in the parking lot of the bar that he was in when the man did a sharp U-turn and started following after him.

"He grabbed me by the coat and then tried to throw me to the ground. I fell...and he started punching me. He repeatedly picked me up and smashed me onto the ground," he said.

He suffered cuts, bruises and a fracture to his foot.

"He couldn't step on his foot, he was hobbling and his whole face was full of blood," Kooienga said.

An official report has been filed with the Grand Rapids Police Department. Anyone with information is urged to call them at (616) 456-3400 or Silent Observer.

