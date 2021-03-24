Car attempts to elude police at 120 mph, arrested after fleeing on foot

The trooper witnessed the driver lose control, crashing into a Honda SUV and a garbage truck before fleeing on foot. No one was hurt in the crash.

DETROIT — Metro Detroit MSP was led on a chase after an orange Dodge Charger passed a South Metro trooper at high speeds Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a trooper was sitting on the shoulder of northbound I-75, when the vehicle reaching speeds above 120 mph passed the cruiser.

The trooper witnessed the driver lose control, crashing into a Honda SUV and a garbage truck before fleeing on foot. No one was hurt in the crash.

Hamtramck police were able to locate the suspect and arrest him. A MSP K9 unit conducted a search from the crash and located a Glock pistol with a 50 round drum magazine. It was later determined the charger had been stolen from Georgia.

Police believe this same charger fled from several other occasions this week.

The suspect is currently lodged pending prosecutor review.

See the dashcam video here:

Traffic Crash/ Flee to Elude: On 3/23 at approximately 12:25 PM, a Metro South trooper was sitting on the shoulder of northbound I75 and Holbrook when she observed a

orange Dodge Charger which passed her in excess of 120 MPH. pic.twitter.com/dOJWVFx7qB — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 23, 2021

