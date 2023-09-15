Car flees scene in Newaygo County bicycle hit-and-run

Michigan State Police are asking you to keep an eye out for a maroon Chevrolet four-door sedan with passenger side mirror damage.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police responded to a collision involving a car and a bicycle near S Mason Drive and W 96th Street in Brooks Township Thursday morning.

While investigating, it was discovered the car involved had fled the scene.

Michigan State Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a maroon Chevrolet four-door sedan with passenger side mirror damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Howard at the Michigan State Police at 231-873-2171 ext. 0210.

