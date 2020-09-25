Car shot twice in road rage incident on U.S.-131, police say

The victim was not injured or struck by gunfire.

WYOMING, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect who allegedly shot a vehicle twice in a road rage incident on Thursday morning in Wyoming.

Police said around 1:50 a.m., the suspect vehicle pulled alongside another vehicle after both were involved in a road rage incident that occurred on the freeway. A passenger in the suspect car fired two shots at the other vehicle on northbound U.S.-131 near 36th Street.

The victim got off the freeway at 28th Street while the suspect continued north on U.S.-131. The victim was not injured or struck by gunfire.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a black Audi, possible an A4 model between 2010 and 2015, with black rims and dark window tint.

Investigators said this shooting does not appear to be connected to freeway shootings that have occurred on U.S.-131 in recent weeks in Grand Rapids.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have information on the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the MSP Rockford Post at 616-866-4411 or MSP Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141.

