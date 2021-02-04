Car thefts surge in Grand Rapids; stolen vehicles often used in other crimes

Grand Rapids police reported 803 motor vehicle thefts in 2020; a considerable spike from the previous year and a trend seen across the U.S.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Car thefts in Grand Rapids were up more than 30% last year, mirroring a trend that’s been reported in other areas of the country, with the pandemic serving as a common denominator.

The city reported 803 motor vehicle thefts in 2020; for 2019, the number was 617.

The trend shows no sign of slowing. In the last seven days, some two-dozen vehicle thefts were reported in the city. And it is not just kids out for a joy ride.

“What we’re finding is they’re using these cars in other crimes, whether it’s the smash and grabs at cellphone stores or armed robberies, or shootings in our city or in other jurisdictions,’’ Grand Rapids Police Sgt. Dan Adams said. “They’re being used in other violent crimes.’’

Stolen cars are also being taken well outside the metro Grand Rapids area, he said.

“Earlier this week, we had one of our vehicles stolen in Grand Rapids and recovered in Livingston County,’’ Adams said. “It was being driven by 14-year-old male.’’

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, two years of declining vehicle thefts changed abruptly in 2020.

“All indications are 2020 will be the largest theft year in the past decade by a significant margin,” NICB President and CEO David Glawe said in a news release.

Contributing factors include the pandemic, the resulting economic downturn and a loss of outreach programs for youth, he said.

Grand Rapids investigators say the thefts here are not necessarily ‘spur of the moment’ crimes.

“It’s very intentional,’’ Adams said. “They are hitting the car dealerships; they are casing-out convenience stores for the people who run in and leave their car running or leave their keys in the car.’’

Adams urged gun owners to refrain from keeping weapons in their vehicle. “We’ve had too many cases where they leave their gun in their car. Now their car is stolen, and the person now has a gun.’’

At this point, car thefts show no sign of slowing, Adams said.

“If the current trend remains, we’ll be on pace in 2021 to beat 2020,’’ he said. “We’ll surpass last year’s numbers.’’

