Car vs. motorcycle hit and run kills two in Newaygo County

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcycle versus car hit and run crash left two dead in Newaygo County Saturday afternoon.

The crash killed the two occupants of the motorcycle, but the driver of the car fled the scene.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post responded a motorcycle versus car crash at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. The incident occurred on 56th Street near Newcosta Avenue in Croton Township.

Preliminary investigation indicates that an unknown silver passenger car was passing a vehicle on 56th Street. The car entered oncoming traffic and hit a motorcycle head-on, killing the two riders. The car then left the scene, authorities say.

The victims were a 63-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, both from Newaygo County. Their identities will not be released until family is notified.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Tpr. Grinwis of the MSP Hart Post at 231-873-2171 or Newaygo Co. Dispatch at 231-689-5288.

