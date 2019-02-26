GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Holland man awaiting trial for several Lakeshore-area break-ins is headed to prison for similar crimes in the Grand Rapids area.

Shane William Wheeler was sentenced to between six and 30 years in prison Tuesday in Kent County Circuit Court. The 49-year-old received a longer sentence due to a history of property crimes in Ottawa and Muskegon counties.

Wheeler broke into three Kent County businesses in October of 2017 with a teenager, David Anthony Pelon. The two were also arrested for an Ottawa County crime spree involving 10 break-ins and burning down a sign and embroidery shop in Holland Township.

Pelon admitted to breaking into Excel Entertainment Group with Wheeler, who was an employee at the time. The two also broke into Mr. Burger and Rio Grand Steakhouse & Saloon on Northland Drive in Plainfield Township.

Judge Paul Sullivan said he had little sympathy for Wheeler because of his history and involving a minor in the crime sprees.

“I appreciate the fact that you would step in and serve a father role…for [Pelon],” Sullivan said. “But the way you did it here: introducing him to how to commit B&Es and how to do it and get away with it and actually involving him with you in the B&Es is disturbing to me.”

Last August, Pelon was sentenced to 240 days in jail and three years probation for the Ottawa County crimes. Wheeler will face trial at the 20th Circuit Court in Grand Haven on March 12.

