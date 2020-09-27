Stick shift foils suspects' attempt to carjack 77-year-old woman in St. Louis

Once the suspects got into the vehicle, they were unable to operate the vehicle’s manual transmission and ran away, police said

Two suspects attempted to carjack a 77-year old woman on Saturday but ran off after they were not able to operate the vehicle's manual transmission.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the attempted carjacking happened in the 3400 block of Hawthorne Blvd around 1:39 pm Friday afternoon. Two male suspects approached a 77-year-old woman as she was getting out of her vehicle and pointed guns at her, demanding her car keys.

The victim complied with the suspects, who then got into her 2004 BMW.

However, they were unable to operate the vehicle’s manual transmission and ran away, police said.

The victim was not injured in the incident, and the vehicle keys were later found nearby.