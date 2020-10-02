HUBBARDSTON, Mich — A 28-year-old man has been formally charged with breaking into a couple's home and stabbing them. Carl Harbenski, from Pewamo, was arraigned Monday on home invasion 1st degree, assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, felonious assault and attempted home invasion 1st degree.

Harbenski is lodged at the Ionia County Jail. His bond is set for $500,000 cash or surety.

Harbenski is accused of breaking into a couple's home on Pearl Street in Hubbardston around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2 and police said he "stabbed and slashed" them after being confronted. One of the homeowners was seriously injured. The other was OK. However, their names or conditions were not released.

Deputies want to thank the public for the information they provided about this case. However, officials are still asking anyone with information to contact their detective bureau at 616-527-5737.

