HUDSONVILLE, Mich. - A prosecutor dropped the criminal charges against Anuj and Leslie Chopra who were accused of trying to entice their daughter's teenage friends for sex.

The couple's defense attorney, Damian Nunzio, says that the case was dropped because of text messages that show the alleged victim and witnesses "were pressured into keeping with their false stories."

Nunzio obtained 85,000 text messages from the alleged victim which proved the Chopra's innocence. After the prosecution examined the text messages, they dismissed all charges against the Hudsonville couple.

Anuj Chopra was accused of offering money to two teen boys if he could film them having sex. He says he was joking. Leslie Chopra was accused of sending sexual messages and a selfie in lingerie over a social media app. Nunzio says police told teens to "bait" Leslie Chopra.

The Chopra's defense attorney also says that the couple was falsely accused of sending out nude photographs of a Hudsonville High School student in 2016.

In November 2017, three Hudsonville students started spending time with the Chopras and their daughter, who was a classmate of theirs. The three students were the alleged victim and two witnesses in the case.

After the Chopras were charged, Nunzio said that the three students were pressured into maintaining their false stories about the couple so that they wouldn't get in trouble.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

