HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (AP) - A prosecutor has dropped criminal charges against a western Michigan couple who were accused of trying to entice their daughter's teen friends for sex.

Defense attorney Damian Nunzio says the case fell apart after he obtained thousands of text messages. He says the messages show the alleged victim and witnesses "were pressured into keeping with their false stories."

Anuj Chopra and his wife, Leslie Chopra, live in the Hudsonville area in Ottawa County. Anuj Chopra was accused of offering money to two teen boys if he could film them having sex. He says he was joking.

Leslie Chopra was accused of sending sexual messages and a selfie in lingerie over a social media app. Nunzio says police told teens to "bait" Leslie Chopra. The case was dropped Friday.

