GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A jury deliberated for about five hours Friday without coming to a conclusion on whether the dad of a convicted killer is guilty of lying to police and helping his son dispose of evidence.

James Chance, a retired Illinois police officer, is charged with perjury and accessory after the fact to the mutilation of 31-year-old Ashley Young. Young was murdered and mutilated by Jame's son, Jared Chance, who will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Young was last seen with Jared on Nov. 28, 2018, parts of her remains were discovered at Jared's home on 922 Franklin St. SE days later. Her head, hands and feet have never been found.

Investigators say James lied during interrogation interviews and helped his son after he mutilated Young's body. The saw Jared used to dismember Young was found in the Chance family home in Holland.

Jame's attorney, Laura Joyce, told jurors that Jared is the only person responsible for Young's murder, mutilation and the attempt to get rid of the evidence.

Kent County Judge Paul Denenfeld made clear to the jurors that James was not charged with murder or assisting in the murder of Young. He was also not charged with accessory after the fact to the murder.

Jurors heard from a host of witnesses since testimony began Tuesday, including Conrad Chance, James Chance's other son and Young's mother, Kristine.

James Chance's wife, Barbara, faced the same charges, but she pleaded no contest on Monday. She will be sentenced in February and Judge Denenfeld said he does not intend to sentence her to more than a year in jail.

Previously, Young's family has said they would not be able to grieve until justice was served by Barbara and James Chance. Young's mother, step mother and best friends were in court Friday.

