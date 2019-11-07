CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) along with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), is offering $5,000 for information related to 23 guns that were stolen from a firearms store in Cascade Township.

Barracks 616 gun shop was broken in to around around 3 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say four masked suspects broke in, stole nearly two dozen handguns and left in a white SUV passenger vehicle.

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000.

The sheriff's office's did provide surveillance video from the night of the robbery.

Back in September 2017, the store was broken into and 20 handguns were stolen.

Anyone with information can contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS or the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616- 632-6125.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.