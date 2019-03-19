GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Wyoming man who shot up his apartment and killed a cat before he was wounded by police was sentenced to probation Tuesday for what the judge called “really weird’’ behavior spurred by LSD.

“If you’re going to use that substance, you’re giving away your ability to make rational decisions,’’ Kent County Circuit Court Judge Paul Sullivan told 26-year-old Casey M. Quinlan before placing him on probation for three years.

Quinlan was under the influence of LSD, a hallucinogenic drug, when the incident happened at Ramblewood Apartments in December of 2017.

“I think that explains why this happened,’’ defense attorney Jason L. Jansma said. “The cat that ended up dying was a dear pet of his.’’

Quinlan’s cat, named Jenny, was 20 years old and received a special diet, Jansma said. “My client feels really bad about what happened.’’

Sullivan, a cat owner, sentenced Quinlan to a year in the Kent County Jail, but credited him with the 420 days he’s already served. Sentencing guidelines recommended a term of between zero and six months.

“Your record is very sparse; you haven’t gotten into much trouble over the years,’’ he said. “It appears that a big problem, however, is the substance abuse. Would you agree with that?’’

“Yes,’’ Quinlan responded. “I wasn’t a frequent user of LSD.’’

Sullivan said although he has never used LSD, it was popular when he was in college decades ago.

“People did some really weird things on LSD,’’ Sullivan said. “And people continue to do really weird things on LSD, which is reflected, certainly, by what happened in this particular case. You’d agree with that, would you not? ‘’

“Yes,’’ Quinlan responded.

Wyoming police were called to the Ramblewood apartment complex near 44th Street and Byron Center Avenue SW on a 911 call reporting the sounds of an argument coming from inside an apartment.

Officers encountered an armed individual, later identified as Quinlan, who was shot by police. The wound was not life threatening.

Investigators say Quinlan used a rifle to shoot his cat and a handgun to shoot a globe inside his apartment. Several rounds penetrated the walls and went into adjoining apartments, but no one was injured.

Quinlan was charged with discharging a firearm in or at a building, a 10-year felony, and killing/torturing an animal, a four-year offense.

The case was delayed after a mental health evaluation determined that Quinlan could not assist in his own defense. He was eventually found competent to stand trial.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office reached a plea agreement with Quinlan last month that called for no additional jail time.

Quinlan is lucky he wasn't killed, the judge said. “This could have been a clearly tragic case,’’ Sullivan said.

