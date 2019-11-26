PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating a possible break-in at two cellphone stores in the same strip mall early Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m. the front windows of the Sprint and the Verizon stores at 5212 Northland Dr. NE were shattered.

Investigators aren't saying much about what happened or if anything was taken from the stores.

These incidents mark the 20th and 21st cellphone store break-in since August in Kent and Ottawa counties.

Here's a list of the previous break-ins that have taken place:

Late Saturday, Aug. 10 into Sunday, Aug. 11

A Verizon store in Caledonia Township was broken into

A Verizon store in Lowell Township was broken into

A Verizon store in Plainfield Township was broken into

Late Sunday, Aug. 11 into Monday, Aug. 12

An AT&T store on 10 Mile Road in Algoma Township was broken into around 3:30 a.m. on Monday. The glass on the front door was smashed in.

A Sprint store on Northland Drive in Plainfield Township was broken into.

A Verizon store on Cottonwood Drive near Baldwin Street in Jenison was burglarized at 7 a.m. on Monday. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said $1,600 worth of phones were taken and a front window was smashed.

A Cricket Wireless store on North Park Drive in Holland was robbed Monday around 9:30 a.m. Police do not believe this incident is connected to the others. A suspect walked into the store shortly after it opened, pulled a gun on the clerk and demanded money.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

A T-Mobile store on Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale was broken into when a front window was shattered around 6:30 a.m. Police said it does not appear as though anything was taken because the phones were secured in another location.

A Verizon store on Byron Center Avenue was broken into Tuesday morning.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

A T-Mobile store on James Street in Holland Township was broken into. The front door was smashed out. Staff members are still working on the actual inventory loss.

Friday, Aug. 16

The AT&T store at the Woodland Mall was broken into early in the morning. Phones, jewelry and clothing were stolen from the mall and later recovered. Three teens are in custody.

Monday, Aug. 19

The glass at a T-Mobile store at the Shops at Centerpointe Mall was smashed Monday morning in an attempted break-in.

The Cricket Wireless store on Alpine Avenue and North Center Drive in Walker was broken into Monday morning.

Thursday, Aug. 22

The glass at the Sprint store on Health Drive in Wyoming was broken. It's not clear if anything was stolen yet.

Tuesday, Aug, 27

A Holland Township Sprint store was burglarized Tuesday morning at 65 Douglas Ave. No damage, unclear if anything was stolen. Ottawa deputies found dozens of stolen cell phones in a stolen vehicle from St. Joseph County. Four have been arrested in this incident.

Late Monday, Sept. 2 into early Tuesday, Sept. 3

A T-Mobile store in Grandville was broken into sometime around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday morning. The front door to the store was smashed. Authorities were not sure if anything was taken.

A Holland Township cell phone was broken into around 7:50 a.m. No word on what, if anything, was taken. One suspect was arrested in Allegan County, but other suspects are still sought.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Sprint store on 28th Street in Grand Rapids broken into around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. Multiple suspects may have been involved.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Verizon store on 28th Street in Wyoming broken into around 3:15 a.m. One minor was arrested in connection to the incident.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Boost Mobile store on 28th Street in Grand Rapids broken into around 9 p.m.

