Cellphone store robbed in Ottawa County

Detectives are working with other area departments that have experienced similar crimes.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County Deputies are investigating a cell phone store robbery that happened Friday afternoon.

Deputies first got the report around 2:30 p.m. It happened at the Verizon store on Cottonwood Drive in Georgetown Township. Employees say five to six men came in and demanded cash and took items from the store.

A nearby patrol saw the described SUV leaving the area and pursued the vehicle into Kent County. That pursuit was stopped due to high speeds and heavy traffic.

Detectives are now working with other area departments that have experienced similar incidents recently and are asking anyone with information to come forward and call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

