COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hilliard police on Friday announced that what they thought was the seizure of fentanyl in a Nov. 7 drug bust actually ended up being carfentanil.

Carfentanil is a synthetic opiate that's more dangerous than fentanyl. Police say they made the discovery after receiving laboratory results on Thursday.

Hilliard police say the 24.99 grams of carfentanil seized in this case could kill between 850,000 to 1.2 million people.

Two people were arrested after authorities made the drug seizure last week. Investigators said a drug trafficking investigation by Hilliard Police and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office led to the arrests.

Hilliard police said the drug was found in a home on Miller Avenue in south Columbus along with needles, marijuana, guns, and cash.

Additional charges have been announced for Alexis Hennen, 20, and Anthony Taylor, 22 after they were arrested. They were indicted on charges of drug trafficking, a first-degree felony, and drug possession, a first-degree felony.

"Hennen and Taylor are facing a mandatory prison term if convicted of either first-degree felony. Because there were guns used in the drug possession and trafficking, an additional year of prison could be added to the term," police said.

Police initially said the items were found near the couple's two children.