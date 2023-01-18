25-year-old Grand Rapids man accused in June 2022 double murder

About six months after two Grand Rapids men were found shot to death outside a gas station on the city's southeast side, authorities announced charges in the case.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 25-year-old Grand Rapids man is accused in the shooting deaths of two 58-year-old men last June.

Grand Rapids Police said Wednesday that Deiontreay Darrell Craft is facing two counts of open murder, carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a handgun and two additional felony firearms charges.

He was arrested back in December and appeared in court Wednesday for a preliminary examination.

“This is another example of the dedication and perseverance of our GRPD detective team, who spent months pursuing leads on this case,” said Chief Eric Winstrom.

“We are committed to bringing justice for victims and their loved ones no matter how long it takes.”

GRPD says around 2:30 a.m. on June 23, officers responded to the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Street SE.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

The two victims killed in the shooting were identified as 58-year-old Tony Dwayne Vaughn and 58-year-old Freddie James Lusk. The Kent County Medical Examiner has completed an autopsy of both victims and concluded both deaths were the result of a homicide.

READ MORE: GRPD identifies victims in double homicide on Grand Rapids southeast side

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.