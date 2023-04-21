Charges filed against semi-truck driver in deadly December crash on M-57

The driver of a semi-truck involved in the crash is charged with two counts of a moving violation causing death.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A semi-truck driver has been charged with two misdemeanors in connection to a deadly crash that happened in December of last year.

Two people were killed in a crash on M-57 on Dec. 30 in Oakfield Township, closing the freeway for about five hours.

Police say that a double-trailer semi hit a SUV while it was slowing down. The SUV then slid into another lane and hit an ambulance.

The driver and passenger of the SUV died on the scene and the drivers of the semi-truck and ambulance sustained minor injuries.

The semi-truck driver was charged with two counts of a moving violation causing death, which is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and/or a $2,000 fine.

The drivers arraignment is set for May 8.

