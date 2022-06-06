Kent Co. Prosecutor files charges against man accused of fatally shooting 1, injuring 3 others in downtown Grand Rapids

A 23-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder and a felony firearm charge.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A 23-year-old accused of gunning down one man and injuring three others in downtown Grand Rapids earlier this month is now facing charges.

The Kent County Prosecutor authorized charges against 23-year-old Genesis Kevin-Xavuer Lewis.

He faces second-degree murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder, and a felony firearm charge.

Armonie Acklin, 25, was killed and three others were injured around 12:15 a.m. on June 5. Police say the shooting was near the 100 block of Pearl Street NW.

Acklin died at the scene, while three other men were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said officers arrested who they thought was the alleged shooter at the scene of the crime. Days later, police said they released the person of interest.

Family and friends hosted a memorial for Acklin earlier this month.

At the vigil, Acklin's mother Brenda Bables spoke about his impact on the community and those around him.

"He was just caring, loving, will give you the shirt off his back," she said. "I can't say enough, I'm so proud of my son, what he has become."

Acklin leaves behind a family of his own, and Bables said becoming a father was always a dream of his.

"He left behind three children and one on the way. And he grew up without his father," Bables said. "So being a father was all he ever wanted to do growing up. And he is amazing. Amazing dad."

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to call the police department at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

