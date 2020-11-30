Charges issued against another alleged Grand Rapids rioter

Robertson is among 21 adults and one minor charged in the riot that overtook Grand Rapids following a protest to condemn the death of George Floyd

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Charges have been issued against another person in relation to a May 30 riot in downtown Grand Rapids.

Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Becker announced Monday that charges have been issued against 25-year-old Kyree Robertson for one count of riot, one count of breaking and entering with intent and one count of lying to police.

The listed victim in the case is Family Pediatric Eye Care. Both riot and breaking and entering charges are punishable by up to 10 years in jail; lying to police is punishable by up to two.

Robertson is among 21 adults and one minor charged in the riot that overtook Grand Rapids following a protest to condemn the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer

Meanwhile, the 16-year-old girl charged in the riot has a plea hearing is set for December.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.