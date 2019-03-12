KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office issued 19 charges against William Paul Jones, 35, the man accused of breaking into a house, holding a family hostage, killing a 22-year-old father and injuring three police officers.

Jones was arraigned Tuesday in Kalamazoo County District Court on charges, including murder, home invasion, three counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, seven counts of felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Bond was denied.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Kalamazoo authorities responded to a report of a home invasion. A woman called and said a man broke into her house while she, her husband and their child were watching TV. What followed was "40 minutes of mayhem for the family," said Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller.

The woman was able to take the child to another part of the house and call police.

Police tape marks off the scene after authorities say an intruder shot and wounded several law enforcement officers at the home in Comstock Township, Mich. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. The body of a homeowner who had been taken hostage was found inside. (Emil Lippe/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

AP

When officers arrived, the suspect was holding the family hostage. As police moved to get inside the house, the suspect fired a gun several times, hitting three police officers and the homeowner, Christopher Neal, 22.

Neal died from his injuries.

Police said Jones attempted to run away, but he was arrested.

Officers from the Kent County Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police and the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office were all injured by gunfire. They are all expected to survive.

