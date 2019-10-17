CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The Chase Bank in Cedar Springs was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident; they are looking for the suspect and interviewing the employees about what happened.

They received the call at 5:53 p.m.

13 ON YOUR SIDE

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.