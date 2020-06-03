CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Tonawanda man inadvertently shot his girlfriend during dinner at Texas de Brazil on Thursday night at the Walden Galleria.

Cheektowaga Police say Anthony Ciccarelli, 19, faces reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon charges. His girlfriend was taken to Erie County Medical Center for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police say that when the dinner bill came, he reached into his pants pocket and accidentally shot his girlfriend in the upper leg shortly before 6 p.m.

The couple left the restaurant, seeking medical assistance. At first, they drove away to head for medical assistance. Ciccarelli later pulled into a parking lot at Walden Avenue and Galleria Drive to contact Cheektowaga Police, seeking help.

Cheektowaga Police say a tourniquet was placed on the woman's leg, before she was taken to ECMC.

WGRZ

RELATED: Armed robbery in East Aurora: Police asking for public's assistance

RELATED: Police identify woman killed in 7-Eleven shooting in Cheektowaga

RELATED: Cheektowaga Police searching for robbery suspect