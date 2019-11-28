MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — The Barry County Sheriff's Office arrested someone in relation to the Chemical Bank robbery in Middleville on Tuesday.

Deputies were looking for a black man who got away in a gray car with an unknown amount of cash.

They made the arrest on Wednesday, but they didn't say whether they arrested the suspect or someone else who may have been in the car.

The suspect who robbed the bank was last seen driving near it on Thorton Street near Arlington Street.

The person who was arrested is facing arraignment, but the sheriff's department did not say on what charges.

