Child hospitalized after being struck by car in Rockford Thursday

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A child has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Rockford Thursday evening.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. on Wolven Avenue in Algoma Township.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Department, the extent of the child's injuries are unknown but the child was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Further information has not been released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

