GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Eaton Rapids brothers have been sentenced to decades in prison for having an elaborate collection of child pornography, which included more than 1,000 pictures involving bondage or torture.

Some of the pornography attributed to Adam and Joseph Collard was found at a campground in Grand Haven.

Investigators found child porn files with titles such as 'after school incest,’ ‘gay boys’ and ‘bib cam kids.’ There was also a document titled “The Pedophile Sex Manual’’ and a video showing a toddler boy being raped.

Adam Christopher Collard, 36, got the harshest term. He was sentenced to 27 years in prison and ordered to pay $68,000 in restitution.

Joseph Alan Collard, 31, was sentenced to 17-½ years in prison and ordered to pay $39,000 in restitution.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul Maloney this week also ordered the pair to serve 12 years on supervised release once they get out of prison. They were sentenced in federal court in Kalamazoo.

The brothers were convicted in June by a federal jury in Kalamazoo on multiple child pornography charges.

The federal charges stem from a 2015 FBI investigation into a child pornography-sharing website on the dark web called Playpen.

Investigators say the tech-savvy brothers lived with their parents in Eaton Rapids, located south of Lansing.

A search of their home and a campsite in Grand Haven turned up electronic devices filled with images and videos of child pornography.

Investigators say several files containing child porn were distributed to internet protocol addresses in Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, the Philippines and the United States.

