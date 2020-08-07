Repeat offender returns to prison for child porn that included ‘girls 0 to 5 having sex'

Titles in Shaun Philip VanWyk’s collection included ‘girls 0 to 5 having sex with men’ and ‘Pedo Baby,’ federal court records show.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A convicted sex offender who got out of state prison two years ago is now heading to a federal facility for distributing videos and images depicting child pornography.

“His participation in the trade of child pornography must end,’’ a federal prosecutor wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

A judge this week sentenced VanWyk to more than 11 years in prison and ordered that he pay $3,000 in restitution.

Once he gets out of prison, VanWyk, 41, will spend seven years on supervised release.

“Protection of the public, namely protection of the victims who endure the pain of reliving their respective abuse each time they are notified that yet another offender has taken pleasure in images depicting their abuse, is paramount,’’ Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin M. Pinkston wrote.

VanWyk was initially charged with possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and the other charges were dismissed.

According to a federal indictment, he distributed videos and images via peer-to-peer software installed on his cellphone. The offenses occurred between early June and late July of 2019. Police seized three cellphones as part of the investigation.

“Mr. VanWyk is very ashamed of his actions and struggles to understand why he viewed these images in this manner, knowing how the program functioned, the devastating impact on the victims and the potential consequences to him and his own future,’’ his attorney wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Investigators say VanWyk produced or made copies of more than 100 images of child pornography. Investigators have identified nine child victims from the images VanWyk downloaded, court records show.

VanWyk, himself a father, was living on Gold Avenue SW in Grand Rapids at the time of his arrest. He joined Michigan’s sex offender registry in March of 2017 following a conviction for promoting-distributing child sexually abusive material.

In that case, investigators say VanWyk downloaded child pornography on his cellphone. A Kent County judge sentenced him to between 14 months and 7 years in prison. Vanwyk was paroled on Oct. 4, 2018.

