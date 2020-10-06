Losses from torched Wyoming police vehicles hit $325,000; three charged

Damage caused by rioting in downtown Grand Rapids tops $1 million; eight adults and a teen have been prosecuted so far.

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming officials say dollar losses to five police vehicles destroyed during the Grand Rapids riot have been pegged at $325,000.

“We are down four patrol cars and one tactical car,’’ Wyoming Police Lt. Eric Wiler said. “This includes vehicles and all the equipment.’’

Wiler said each car was valued at $65,000. Equipment losses include life-saving automated external defibrillators, in-car computers and tactical gear.

Wyoming now has about two dozen patrol cars, Wiler said.

Meanwhile, the city of Grand Rapids on Saturday pegged preliminary damage losses at $448,000. Damage to Kent County buildings is more than $300,000. With damage to the five Wyoming vehicles, dollar losses attributed to the riot are nearly $1.1 million.

The Wyoming police vehicles were destroyed during May 30 rioting in downtown Grand Rapids, following a peaceful protest to condemn the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Eight adults and one juvenile have been charged with felonies related to the riots.

John Jonathan Dupree, 23, of Kentwood; Ronald Allen Raymond, 38, who is listed as homeless; and Matthew Henning Hurth, 26, of Grand Rapids, have been charged with malicious destruction of police property, a four-year felony.

Raymond is also charged with attempted third-degree arson, a five-year felony. Investigators say he put a burning mannequin into a Wyoming police vehicle.

The trio also are charged with riot, a 10-year offense.

Hurth was arraigned Tuesday, June 9 in 61st District Court. Raymond and Dupree were arraigned last week. All three have since been released from the Kent County Jail; they have probable cause conferences later this month.

Also appearing in 61st District Court on Tuesday was 23-year-old Olivia Marie Hull.

She is charged with riot and breaking and entering a building with intent – both 10-year felonies. Police say she entered Sundance Grill & Bar at 151 Ottawa Avenue NW with the intent to steal and riot.

Hull, a mother of two who had been living in Cedar Springs, remained locked up Wednesday afternoon on a $25,000 bond. She has a probable cause conference set for June 23.

Damage to Kent County property, including a building at 82 Ionia Avenue NW and the courthouse at 180 Ottawa Avenue NW, is in excess of $300,000.

The city of Grand Rapids estimated damage at $448,000. City officials on Saturday, June 6 said the estimate was preliminary and is for damage to public and private property.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says more criminal charges are likely as investigators continue sifting through evidence.

“I anticipate there’s going to be more charges, but it’s just going to take a long time, given the sheer number of videos and all the people involved,’’ he said.

