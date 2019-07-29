BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a Sunday morning breaking and entering that occurred in Branch County.

"The only items reported stolen is a clothes rack with Civil War era style dresses," police said.

The theft happened around 9 a.m. on N. Snow Prairie Road in Batavia Township.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

