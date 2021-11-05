Clarksville man found guilty of 1st degree murder, child abuse in 2020

Rademacher was found guilty of 1st Degree Murder and 1st Degree Child Abuse in the 8th Circuit Court.

CLARKSVILLE, Mich. — Friday, the Ionia County Sheriff's Office found 28-year-old Matthew Rademacher guilty for the murder of a 2-year-old boy in September of 2020.

The crime took place on Sept. 18, 2020, in the village of Clarksville. First responders arrived to the home on reports of 2-year-old Colton Sceviour not breathing. He died in the hospital later that day.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office said its investigation and an autopsy revealed that Sceviour had actually died from a traumatic brain injury.

The sheriff's office said the child was in Rademacher's care, the mother's then boyfriend, when he stopped breathing. Despite reports of choking, first responders said they did not find evidence of any food in his airway and there was foam around Sceviour's mouth.

Rademacher was found guilty of 1st Degree Murder and 1st Degree Child Abuse in the 8th Circuit Court.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.