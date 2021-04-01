CMU quarterback in critical condition following shooting at apartment complex

Central Michigan Life says no suspect has been identified or arrested.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan University quarterback John Keller is in critical condition tonight after a shooting at an apartment complex early this morning, according to the school's news source, Central Michigan Life.

According to Central Michigan Life, Mount Pleasant police were dispatched to Deerfield Village Apartments around 1 a.m. Saturday on reports of shots fired.

Investigation determined a fight broke out at a party, ending with shots being fired.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

