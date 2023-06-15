Colby Martin found guilty after fatally hitting woman with car and moving her body

Colby Martin was accused of hitting 64-year-old Melody Rohrer with his car, moving her body and then leaving the scene of the crime in 2021

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Michigan — A West Michigan jury delivered a guilty verdict against a man accused of hitting a woman with his car and moving her body in Van Buren County in 2021.

Colby Martin, 29, Martin was charged with homicide - manslaughter with a motor vehicle, failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault/resulting in death and concealing the death of an individual.

On Wednesday a jury found Martin guilty on all three counts.

Melody Rohrer, 64, was initially reported missing on a Monday and was last seen going for a walk. Her body was located in the afternoon of the next day.

