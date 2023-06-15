Colby Martin found guilty after fatally hitting woman with car and moving her body

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Michigan — A West Michigan jury delivered a guilty verdict against a man accused of hitting a woman with his car and moving her body in Van Buren County in 2021.
Colby Martin, 29, Martin was charged with homicide - manslaughter with a motor vehicle, failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault/resulting in death and concealing the death of an individual.
On Wednesday a jury found Martin guilty on all three counts.
Melody Rohrer, 64, was initially reported missing on a Monday and was last seen going for a walk. Her body was located in the afternoon of the next day.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE for free on Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and on your phone.