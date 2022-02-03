Man arrested in Muskegon Heights in connection to 2017 Baltimore cold case

A suspect was arrested in Muskegon Heights Tuesday in relation to a cold case homicide from 2017.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Suspect Michael Robertson was arrested in Muskegon Heights Wednesday in relation to a cold case murder investigation from 2017.

Akia Eggleston went missing in Baltimore, MD in March of 2017. She was eight months pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

Investigators now believe Robertson may have killed Eggleston and her unborn child on Mar. 3, 2017.

Eggleston was last seen that day and was reported missing on Mar. 7, 2017 when she didn't show up for her baby shower.

The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office announced the arrest of Robertson in connection to the disappearance of Eggleston on Thursday morning.

During the announcement, the Attorney's Office noted that Robertson was found to have searched for information on trash dumps and where trash in Baltimore was taken.

The state also confirmed that there was a "volatile argument" the night before Egglestons' disappearance involving Roberston and Eggleston.

Prosecutors say Robertson was the father of Eggleston's unborn child.

