x
Crime

Grand Rapids Police responding to robbery at Comerica Bank in downtown

Details are scarce at this point and the scene at 99 Monroe Avenue is active, Grand Rapids Police said.
Credit: WZZM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A downtown Grand Rapids bank was robbed Thursday afternoon. 

Grand Rapids Police said it happened at Comerica Bank at 99 Monroe Avenue in downtown.

13 ON YOUR SIDE crews at the scene said there is a large police presence, and it appears to be an active scene. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back in for updates. 

